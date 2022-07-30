The Tullahoma Heirloom Quilters’ Guild presented six American veterans and an active serviceman with honors during their Quilt of Valor ceremony, held at the First Presbyterian Church.

This Quilt of Valor ceremony was unique for the Heirloom Quilters’ Guild, because two of the recipients were a father and son. Don Sintic, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, stood alongside his son, Josh Sintic, who is an active serviceman in the Army Reserves, having served in Iraq.