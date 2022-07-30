Six local veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor from the Tullahoma Heirloom Quilter’s Guild. From left are Duane Thorpe, Homer Kelley, James Grissom, Runa Hix, Josh Sintic, and Don Sintic. For story and pictures see page 12A in today’s edition.
The Tullahoma Heirloom Quilters’ Guild presented six American veterans and an active serviceman with honors during their Quilt of Valor ceremony, held at the First Presbyterian Church.
This Quilt of Valor ceremony was unique for the Heirloom Quilters’ Guild, because two of the recipients were a father and son. Don Sintic, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, stood alongside his son, Josh Sintic, who is an active serviceman in the Army Reserves, having served in Iraq.
Three of the recipients - Runa Hix, Homer Kelley, and Don Sintic - were veterans of the Vietnam War, while veterans James Grissom and Duane Thorpe served in Korea.
The audience and some recipients were moved to tears during this ceremony, which honored the sacrifices of both the veterans and their families, and the community was able to come together to present quilts that brought this branch of the Quilts of Valor Foundation to 45 quilts awarded.
“I didn’t know about the Guild until recently, but I admire the work that it does,” said James Grissom. “I applaud the efforts that you’re making to honor all veterans and service people. I know that there’s a stigma surrounding some of the veterans for some of the conflicts, but I think that’s all passed now. I’m glad, because each one served honorably in whatever capacity was available to them. Thank you very much to the Guild and to the Foundation.”
The quilts presented were completed through the communal efforts of the Heirloom Quilters’ Guild, with Brenda Ervin, Dorothy Hise, and Linda Martin presenting.
As of July 2022, the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QoVF) has recorded the awarding of 300,000 Quilts of Valor.
Blue Star mom Catherina Roberts began QoVF in 2003 during her son Nathanael’s year-long deployment to Iraq. She sought to ensure that returning troops were welcomed home with love and gratitude, and she began linking quilt top makers with machine quilters in a national effort to achieve her goal of awarding quilts to returning service men and women touched by war.
Over time, the mission of QoVF expanded to include military service members and veterans touched by war, regardless of the conflict, declared war or otherwise.