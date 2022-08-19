Jill Johnson Recognized for Excellence in Service
Photo provided

Governor Bill Lee has recognized Jill Johnson, D.V.M. of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) with the Governor’s Excellence in Service Award for exceptional service to the state and her fellow Tennesseans.

Dr. Johnson is an Animal Health Veterinary Medical Officer serving 13 Middle Tennessee counties. She joined TDA as a field staff veterinarian in 2003. Before that, Dr. Johnson was the first female veterinarian in Coffee County, working in a private practice for 16 years in Manchester.