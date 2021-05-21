A lucky Tennessee Cash player in Coffee County should have needed no caffeine Thursday morning after winning the $680,000 jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing. The winner matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win.
While details were unavailable at press-time, Lottery organizers revealed the winning ticket was sold at Short Stop Market, 1201 E. Carroll St. in Tullahoma. No additional information will be available until the prizes are claimed.
