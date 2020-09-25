A Manchester youth on vacation with his family has drowned after he and family members were swept off a pier by a large wave on Lake Michigan.
The body of Lane Frame, 12, was recovered Wednesday morning by the Grand Traverse Mutual Dive Team after he was swept into the water while vacationing in Frankfort, Mich. His body was found in about 10 feet of water near the pier where he was knocked in by the large wave two days before.
According to family member Fhonda Hatmaker, Shonda Reedy, Lane's aunt, took three children out on the North Pier, which sits about five feet above the water. A large wave swept over it and swept them all into water.
Reedy was able to rescue the 11-year-old child. The other child surfaced as well. Lane went under and never resurfaced. Reedy then went back to the water to try to rescue Lane. Lane's uncle, who was about 300 yards down the beach when the accident happened, was then able to rescue Reedy.