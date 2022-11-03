4A - lottery.jpg

Tennessee players had a good week in the state lottery as winners included a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore.

All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include: $150,000 Thornton’s, 1785 New Salem Hwy., Murfreesboro. This player’s prize was tripled from the base amount of $50,000. That’s because they added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, and the Power Play number drawn last night was three.