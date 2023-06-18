The University of Alabama

Some 5,885 degrees will be awarded during The University of Alabama's spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum. A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in U.S. stock market indexes. The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth through its educational, social and cultural experiences.

Kailin Fazekas of Tullahoma received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Science