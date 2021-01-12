A total of 291 Bethel University students have completed the requirements for fall graduation 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement for the graduates will take place in conjunction with the spring commencement in May 2021.
“Graduation is a special time,” said Bethel University President Walter Butler. “It’s a celebration of a culmination of commitment, hard work and learning. I am so proud of these young men and women and excited for the impact that they will have in their careers, communities and families.”
Locally, graduates included:
Brooke Arthur, Master of Science, Cody Brandon, Master of Science and Jason Williams, Master of Science – all of Tullahoma; Jamie Nunley, Bachelor of Science, With Honors - Winchester; John Tyree, Associates of Applied Science - Manchester.
Making the Dean’s List from Bethel were:
Jasmyn Yarbrough, Honor Roll - Tullahoma; Sarah Morgan, Dean's List – Winchester.