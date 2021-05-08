On Monday May 3, 2021 Attorney William Lockhart officially announced his campaign for Circuit Court Judge for the 14th Judicial District.
“I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Circuit Court Judge for the 14th Judicial District,” Lockhart said in making his announcement. “The rule of law is the cornerstone of our democracy and having a judge that has the skills, experience, and temperament necessary to make decisions based on the law and facts only is paramount. Circuit Court Judges hear a wide variety of cases, and I have the broad and practical experience to fairly and impartially decide the cases that come before me. As a lifelong Republican, I have always felt that a judge’s role is to apply the law and not make the law. If elected, I will always strive to make decisions based solely on the law.”
Lockhart continued “Judicial elections only come around every eight years so I think it is very important to make an informed decision on who will be the next Circuit Court Judge. I plan on spending the next year talking with as many people as I can so that the voters of this county can make an informed decision.”
Lockhart currently practices in Manchester at Burch & Lockhart where he is a general practitioner. He received his undergraduate degree from Middle Tennessee State University and his law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law. He served as Coffee County Bar Association President from 2015-2021. He also serves on the Manchester Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He lives in Tullahoma with his wife Hayley, and has two children, Timothy and Annie.
Lockhart is presently a candidate for the governor’s appointment to the bench being vacated by the retirement next month of Judge L. Craig Johnson. Lockhart indicated he will run regardless of who the governor chooses to appoint to Johnson’s seat. Elections for the circuit court judge positions in Coffee County are next year.