Weichert, Realtors® - Joe Orr & Associates is proud to announce Michael Lockhart has joined their Tullahoma office. Lockhart joins a dedicated team of knowledgeable agents at Weichert, Realtors® - Joe Orr & Associates, who bring many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.
Weichert, Realtors® - Joe Orr & Associates, located at 309 South Jackson Street, is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. For more information, please contact Joe Orr at 931-455-0555 or orrjoe@realtracs.com
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has grown steadily since Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, launched the company's franchise division in 2001. The affiliate division was created to offer a business model for franchisee ownership candidates described as "a clearly defined operating system for marketing and managing a real estate business." Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. announced its first affiliate in 2002, was ranked as one of the top traditional residential real estate franchises in Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500 and was identified in 2021 by Franchise Business Review as one of the top U.S. franchises for owner satisfaction. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has offices serving over 370 markets in 41 states. For more information about Weichert, visit Weichert.com or for information on franchise opportunities visit weichertfranchise.com