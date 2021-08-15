Gov. Bill Lee announced key appointments to the Board of Parole and judicial positions across the state in Aug. 13.
“It’s an honor to announce the appointment of eight qualified Tennesseans who will each bring valuable experience to their respective roles,” said Gov. Lee. “I am grateful for their commitment to our state and confident they will serve with integrity.”
Local attorney Will Lockhart was named as the 14th Judicial District Circuit Court judge.
"I am humbled to be appointed by the governor," Lockhart said. "I am excited to get started in my new role in serving the people of Coffee County."
Lockhart said that he will be sworn in on Monday.
The following other individuals have been appointed:
Judicial Appointments
Robert Bateman – 19th Judicial District Circuit Court
Sean Day – 29th Judicial District Public Defender
Adrienne Fry – 19th Judicial District Circuit Court
Will Lockhart – 14th Judicial District Circuit Court
Steve Maroney – 26th Judicial District Chancery Court
Board of Parole Reappointments
Zane Duncan
Tim Gobble
Roberta Kustoff
Robert Bateman is an attorney at Bateman and Bateman in Clarksville. He earned his J.D. at Vanderbilt University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree at Austin Peay State University. Bateman will fill the Honorable Jill Ayers’ vacancy, effective immediately.
Sean Day is an Assistant District Public Defender for the 29th Judicial District. He earned his J.D. at the University of Memphis Humphreys School of Law and his bachelor’s degree at the University of Memphis. Day will begin serving September 1, following Public Defender James Lanier’s retirement.
Adrienne Fry is an attorney at Fry and Ritchie in Clarksville. She earned her J.D. at the University of Tennessee College of Law and her bachelor’s degree at East Tennessee State University. Fry will fill the Honorable Ross. H. Hicks’ vacancy, effective immediately.
Will Lockhart is an attorney at Burch and Lockhart in Manchester. He earned his J.D. at the University of Tennessee College of Law and his bachelor’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University. Lockhart will fill the Honorable L. Craig Johnson’s vacancy, effective immediately.
Steve Maroney is an attorney at Teel and Maroney in Jackson. He earned his J.D. at the University of Memphis Humphreys School of Law and his bachelor’s degree at Union University. Maroney will fill Chancellor James Butler’s vacancy, effective immediately.
Zane Duncan served prior in public affairs roles and as an appraiser for the Knox County Property Assessor. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Lincoln Memorial University. Duncan’s reappointment is effective through December 2027.
Tim Gobble formerly held positions in the Secret Service, law enforcement and emergency management, most recently serving as Interim Deputy Chief of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Lipscomb University. Gobble’s reappointment is effective through December 2027.
Roberta Kustoff served prior as an attorney in the Shelby County Trustee’s Office, where she represented county government in chancery, circuit and general sessions courts. She earned her J.D. at the University of Memphis and her bachelor’s degree at Bellarmine University. Kustoff’s reappointment is effective through December 2027.