A new name has emerged in the mayoral race for the Aug. 6 municipal election: Eugene London Jr.
London is mounting a write-in campaign to be Tullahoma’s next mayor, joining the race with Karl Smithson and Aldermen Ray Knowis and Daniel Berry.
London’s name will not be on the ballot in August, but any votes cast for him in the election will be counted by the Coffee County Election Commission.
According to Elections Administrator Andy Farrar, in order for a write-in candidate to qualify as a contender in an election, they are required to fill out and submit a certificate for write-in candidacy no later than 50 days before whatever election in which they wish to compete.
Instead of pulling a qualifying petition and getting the required 25 signatures candidates who appear on the ballot must do, write-in candidates only submit the certificate with their own signature.
“It’s a basic form,” Farrar said. “The only signature is the candidate’s."
The 50 day deadline for the Tullahoma municipal elections is noon Wednesday, June 17, according to Farrar.
According to London, he was “drafted by the people of Tullahoma” to mount a write-in campaign for this election.
“The people started pushing me based on things that were coming out about the candidate,” he told The News. “The people are really running me for this race. I was happy to be drafted by the people of Tullahoma.”
London specifically referenced the tweets from Alderman Daniel Berry that came out last week, calling them “disturbing.”
“Our town does not need to go backward; we need to go forward,” London said. “I just think Tullahoma needs other options.”
London said the three candidates who will appear on the ballot did not offer the “total perspective of where Tullahoma needs to be” in their platforms and wanted to be that alternative option for the mayor of Tullahoma.
“This is not so much about me,” London told The News. "I believe in what the people of Tullahoma want, and I think that the solution that we’re bringing touches all demographics."
[Editor’s Note: The following questions will be asked of each candidate running in the Tullahoma municipal election Aug. 6.]
Tell us a little about yourself
“I grew up here in Tullahoma. I started out in school at St. Paul’s and transitioned to the public setting. My dad is…a legend of Tullahoma, as far as an official, and the Londons are known for sports. I’ve run a technology business for 27 years, and I’ve seen a lot of success in business. I have a strong business background. I’ve served on bank boards the past 15 years. I served at American City Bank, where I was the vice chairman of the bank board, so I understand budgets. I now serve on Citizens Bank with the directors as well. I was chamber president in 2011, and I’ve received several awards from the city of Tullahoma."
Why are you running for mayor?
“I’m running because of the people. The people are asking me to take their voice to city hall, and that’s my plan, to make sure everyone has a voice. It was never a job I wanted, but…the people came to me and said, “Eugene, would you please jump in and help us out? We need another choice.’”
What can you bring to the city of Tullahoma as mayor?
“My focus is really on health, wealth and education. Tullahoma is in a great shape economically. Lane Curlee has done a good job of putting us on a great economic trajectory. I do not want to disturb that at all, as far as retail. We’ve been moving in the right direction. My focus would be trying to figure out how to bring some clean manufacturing jobs to Tullahoma.
"I want to make sure people have access to the tools that are necessary in order to build wealth and retain wealth. We need to educate the people, make sure everyone knows what they can do in order to do all they can do to be a great citizen of this town and the United States.
“The other thing that I’m hoping to bring is access to technology to help in fighting crime and also injustice. There’s no reason why our town, being a very, very high-tech town, why we don’t have camera systems in different places. [I want to be] employing the community to help with policing.
“All the things that are going on in our country…Tullahoma can be an example to this nation on how to do things the right way. We have some success in those areas."