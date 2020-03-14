A lone thief hit Marathon Gas on West Lincoln for thousands of dollars this past week when he busted through a window, stealing money from a cash register and safe.
Surveillance video revealed the culprit was an African-American male who can be seen breaking through the window and then rifling through the store’s cash registers. An inventory revealed losses included $1,500 for a safe, $150 from a cash register and $1,145 to replace the busted window. Officers also say the burglar took multiple brands of tobacco products during his nocturnal invasion, bringing the total loss to over $10,000.
Also of interest to police was evidence that the alarm had not been set the night before when employees left the building, meaning the alarm did not sound when the burglar broke in.
Police continue their investigation of the crime.
