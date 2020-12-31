1. The Pandemic
No one will ever forget the year 2020 as it was the year the world was turned upside down by COVID-19 which continued to rage as 2021 dawned amid renewed hope that vaccines would soon turn the tide and bring a return to normalcy.
While Coffee County began feeling the early pains of the pandemic through shutdowns and economic reverses as early as March, the first cases of coronavirus were not recorded until early April. The arrival of the virus not only forced closure of schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year but also threatened to derail Tullahoma High School graduation. However, school administrators were able to adapt to the new normal and held a drive-thru graduation at the football field, giving seniors at least some closure on their shortened senior year which not only saw schools close early but also saw athletic seasons cancelled.
April saw the first of many executive orders issued by Gov. Bill Lee, the most restrictive being a stay at home order for all but essential workers. While the order helped quell an early rise in the virus, late summer saw horrific spikes in the disease and a growing number of deaths, the first coming in Coffee County in August, five months after the virus alarm was first sounded. The spike came amid civil unrest as numerous marches, including a peaceful one in Tullahoma, demanded social justice.
Despite rising numbers, restaurants and other public places began to cautiously reopen while some businesses fell by the wayside due to the economic realities caused by the pandemic. Schools also opened as the numbers of COVID cases were closely monitored with some students opting to go to virtual learning. The state of in-person learning was in limbo as 2021 arrived as spikes were expected in case numbers due to holiday travel given what the governor called the super spreader Thanksgiving holiday which saw the numbers of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths skyrocket.
At the end of 2020, state figures revealed 4,769 Coffee County residents had been infected with 66 of them dying from the virus including Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman. There were 668 active cases in Coffee County on Dec. 29, the bright light coming as vaccinations were underway for front line workers.
2. Local man murdered during homicidal rampage
A young Warren County man was executed in front of his pregnant wife after they were carjacked on their way to church by a drug-crazed killer who was on a homicidal rampage this past September.
The killer, Deangelo Dorsey, 28, of St. Louis, Mo., ended up taking his own life after he crashed on Interstate 24 while trying to outrun the law. His pregnant hostage survived the crash and would go on to tell of the horror that befell her and her husband, recalling the details on national TV months later.
Her husband, Jordan Stevens, 23, was the second person Dorsey had killed that day as he had fatally shot Darcey Johnson, 23, in a car earlier in the day as they were driving down I-24.
From there, Dorsey went on a violent rampage as he tried to carjack several motorists, wounding two of them by firing into their vehicles. He was eventually able to carjack the Stevens’ by ramming their car as they were on their way to church.
At first planning to just take their car, a twist of fate had it that they were in a straight-shift which Johnson did not know how to drive. He then forced them to drive him to their home in Smartt Station and change cars. He reportedly continued doing drugs during the several-hour ordeal and eventually forced them back onto the road. A short time later he got the couple out of the car beside the road and executed Mr. Stevens in front of his wife.
The nightmare ended a short time later when Dorsey crashed on the interstate. Surrounded by lawmen, Dorsey turned the gun on himself.
It has not been revealed, other than being on drugs, what motivated Dorsey’s homicidal rampage.
3. Knowis elected Tullahoma mayor
City alderman Ray Knowis ascended to the office of Tullahoma mayor in August, defeating a field of three opponents to succeed long-time Mayor Lane Curlee.
The campaigns began in earnest over the summer after Curlee, who had served 18 years at the helm of the city, announced he would not seek another term in office. The candidates at first included aldermen Knowis and Daniel Berry along with Karl Smithson. However, local businessman Eugene London joined the fray after qualifying deadline and became a write-in candidate.
The campaign proved to be a challenging one since the heat of the race came during the COVID-19 pandemic. The race was also accompanied by contested aldermanic and school board races.
The mayor’s contest ended up being a back-and-forth tilt on election night as Berry and Knowis traded the lead until Knowis was finally able to gain the upper hand, winning with 1,840 votes to 1,502 for Berry. London got 746 write-in votes while Smithson got 72 votes.
He stated after his victory that he was looking forward to working more closely with the city staff and city administrator, as he sees his role as mayor is to set the vision for Tullahoma and for the city administrator to implement that vision through the staff and department heads.
“I’ll probably be a little more closely hands-on and closely working with them than the previous administration; not that the previous administration did anything wrong at all, but I’ll be a more hands-on person,” he said.
4. Pandemic forces cancellation of Bonnaroo
The coronavirus pandemic forced first the postponement then cancellation of the Bonnaroo Music Festival, the impact costing Coffee County millions in lost funds.
Given the spread of the virus, organizers had hoped that by delaying the festival from its normal June date to September, it would give time for the pandemic to settle or perhaps run its course. However, numbers continued to edge higher as the summer came to an end, forcing the announcement in late June that “The Farm” would not be playing host to the festival in 2020.
“Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality,” organizers revealed in cancelling the event for 2020.
Bonnaroo ended up holding a virtual event later in the year and announced Bonnaroo would return in 2021 but would begin Sept. 2 instead of its normal June in hopes the pandemic would be stomped out by that time.
The cancelation cost Coffee County well over a million dollars in revenue, much of which impacted school and non-profit organizations that usually benefitted from helping at the event in exchange for donations to their causes.
5. Perry elected General Sessions Judge
Local attorney Greg Perry was elected General Sessions Judge for Coffee County, winning over a field of three other Republican hopefuls in the March showdown for the bench formerly held by the late Judge Timothy Brock.
Judge Brock died unexpectedly while attending a judicial conference in Reno, Nevada in November. His death left the General Sessions bench open for the remainder of his term, meaning the county would have to elect a replacement to fill out the rest of his term. After an interim judge was named to administer the court, an election was set to decide Brock’s official successor.
Four local attorneys threw their collective hats in the ring, all running under the GOP logo meaning the winner would face no opposition in August. The county commission further decided that whoever won the Republican race in March would be named as judge until officially taking the oath of office Sept. 1.
Joining Perry in the race were fellow attorneys Stacy Lynch, Jason Huskey and Jess Stockwell. The hopefuls all stumped during their truncated campaign season but in the end Perry came out with a large margin of victory, taking 47 percent of the vote, seconded some 500 votes back by Lynch.
6. McGee fatally shot by teen
A candlelight ceremony marked the tragic loss of 21-year-old Brandon McGee who was fatally shot by a 16-year-old youth.
The teen faces delinquency to the act of murder charges for pulling the trigger of the gun which led to McGee’s death in October. The shooting happened at Dossett Apartments after an argument broke out at the East Moore Street complex.
7. Trump carries Coffee County
While losing his reelection bid in a close, controversial contest against Joe Biden, President Donald Trump steamrolled his competition in Coffee County, leading the way to an overall GOP route of their Democratic foes in the Volunteer State.
Trump got 17,853 votes to 5,704 for Biden as over 70 percent of registered voters went to the polls in Coffee County in what became the largest voted election in the country’s history. Trump went on to carry Tennessee and most of the south with the exception of a close loss in Georgia. Key wins in battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin gave the former vice president the margin of victory in the Electoral College. Challenges by Trump into the validity of many of the mail-in ballots were to no avail, clearing the way for Biden’s inauguration later this month.
Along with the Trump Train running through Coffee County, other Republican candidates also proved successful. Bill Haggerty won his race for U.S. Senate with over 70 percent of the vote. He took the place of long-time Senator Lamar Alexander who retired. U.S. Rep. John Rose handily won reelection as 6th District U.S. Representative. State Sen. Janice Bowling won another term as state senator while State Rep. Rush Bricken was sent back to the General Assembly for his sophomore term.
8. Stephens named first female director of schools
Catherine Stephens was named Tullahoma’s first female director of schools in March, following an exhaustive search for a new director.
The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education made the move at a special called meeting, putting an end to the latest superintendent search for the district.
The board nominated and approved Stephens for the position unanimously. Stephens said she was “honored” for the selection and was excited to come aboard.
“I look forward to joining this amazing team and continuing the legacy of excellence and commitment to ensuring student success,” she said upon her hiring. “I am excited to embark upon this new journey and look forward to making Tullahoma my home.”
Stephens came to Tullahoma by way of Williamson County where she was associate director of schools for the Franklin Special School District. She was also an adjunct professor at Lipscomb University.
Stephens also acknowledged the historic role she will play in the Tullahoma City Schools story as the first ever female director of schools.
“This unique honor of being the first female superintendent is both humbling and moving, as it opens a door for others,” she said. “As I embark upon this new role, I hope to inspire other women to pursue their dreams and to achieve their goals in whatever area they wish to pursue.”
9. Sernobia McGee becomes first Black female alderman
The election of Ray Knowis as Tullahoma mayor indirectly put in motion a chain of events that would lead to the city appointing its first Black female alderman.
Sernobia McGee took the oath of office in October after emerging from a large field of hopefuls and a number of separate ballots cast by the aldermanic council. The spot that McGee eventually won by a nearly-unanimous vote at the end was left open by Knowis when he won his race for mayor earlier in the year. The city charter directed the members of the city council to appoint a person to fill the vacancy.
The appointment came following a number of votes as numerous persons were put forward for the job. The Tennova – Harton director of admissions was able to last the multiple rounds before getting the required votes to take office. Her term will expire in 2021 at which time she said she intends to run for the seat.
10. Vanderbilt acquired Tennova Healthcare – Harton in October
Leaders of Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced plans to purchase Tennova Healthcare-Shelbyville and Tennova Healthcare-Harton hospitals from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems Inc. (CHS). At the same time, VUMC acquired minority ownership in CHS’s Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville hospital.
A definitive agreement has been signed by VUMC for the acquisition of the Shelbyville and Tullahoma hospitals and their related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services.
Harton CEO Rich Ellis said the hospital looks forward to the new partnership and the resources that will be available to the medical teams.
“We have a strong caregiving team, and they will welcome the opportunity to engage with the clinical resources of Vanderbilt University Medical Center,” he said in a statement to The News. “Our hospital has been taking care of our neighbors, friends and family for many years, and this will continue in the future.”