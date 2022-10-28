A ministry is looking to clean up Tullahoma one load at a time as they are offering free laundry services once a month to anyone who needs it.
“Love by the Load” is a ministry operated by a small group that is part of Kings Cross Church. One Wednesday each month, the group pays for up to three loads of laundry for anyone that needs the help.
“We also provide all of the detergent, softener, and dryer sheets,” said Morgan McChesney who is part of the group. “We usually provide some snacks or goodies and have recently had coloring books for children. Chuck Meeker, the owner of B&C coin laundry at 407 West Carrol St. in Tullahoma, is allowing us to use his laundromat for this ministry.”
Since the cost of living continues to rise, they group hopes to expand its ministry and offer help to more people by adding new dates each month and expanding to other laundromats.
“Many people and businesses in the community have already asked how to contribute to this effort,” McChesney said. “We’re exploring the best way to open that door. Our main purpose for this ministry is to make a positive impact in peoples’ lives. Our prayer and hope is the people we serve will see and truly understand that Jesus Christ loves them. Ideally, they will desire a relationship with Jesus Christ for themselves, if they don’t already have one.”
The small group is made up of people from other Churches and some people not affiliated with any Church.
“We have always been about giving back and helping in the community but many times our help would be a one-time situation,” she said. “We wanted to find a way to become part of people’s lives and build relationships.”
She noted the idea of “Love by the Load” came from one of their small group members, Bill Carpenter, who heard of a similar ministry years before.
“The thought stuck with him and ultimately things always happen in God’s timing,” she said. “In fact, as Kings Cross Church continues to grow its mission statement, they included the idea of “In the City, for the City” this year. The “City” is certainly Tullahoma but it also includes all of Coffee County, as well as Moore and Franklin Counties. While this ministry fits into KCC’s mission, we strongly believe that if all Churches worked together, regardless of denomination, more could be accomplished to help our communities.”
The next “Love by the Load” will be Wednesday Oct. 26. The following two times will be Nov. 30 (which is the fifth Wednesday due to Thanksgiving) and Dec. 28.