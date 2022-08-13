The Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club is reopening its Love2Read program this year in all of Tullahoma’s elementary schools. After not being able to read to the children for the past couple of years because of COVID, the club is really excited about it.
In November 2014, the Love2Read program was first launched at East Lincoln Elementary. Within a couple of years all four schools had someone reading to the kindergartners and first graders on a weekly basis.
East Lincoln Elementary Principal Scott Hargrove said, “It’s always great to build a collaborative partnership with people like the Tullahoma Downtown Lion’s Club. Our kids really enjoy this program. They are building relationships with people outside of the school. The more relationships we build with these volunteer adults, the better off we are.”
David Alexander, past president of the Tullahoma Downtown Lion’s Club, was the one who spearheaded this program. When asked why he started the Love2Read program he stated, “This is actually an idea I got from my dad in Houston, Texas. Not only did he read to me growing up, he also started a reading program at a local elementary school through his church in Houston. When I got him to talk about it, he would go on and on about the benefits of reading. Reading makes you smarter, you can learn anything in books, and you can go anywhere through books, fight pirates, travel to distant galaxies. The possibilities are endless. If you can instill that into young minds, you have just changed their futures for the better.”
He pointed out that most of the Lion Club members work full time and can’t come to a school to read in the middle of the day. Readers are being accepted after an application is filled out and a background check done. For more, visit facebook.com/TullahomaDowntownLionsClub and send a message to the club’s page.