Love2Read
Photo provided

The Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club is reopening its Love2Read program this year in all of Tullahoma’s elementary schools. After not being able to read to the children for the past couple of years because of COVID, the club is really excited about it.

In November 2014, the Love2Read program was first launched at East Lincoln Elementary. Within a couple of years all four schools had someone reading to the kindergartners and first graders on a weekly basis.