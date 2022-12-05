Lowe brick paver

Marie Lowe was joined in the presentation of a paver to be placed in the Veterans Walk by, from left, Commander Marcus Walden, Valerie Walden, Roxy Hoots, American Legion Auxiliary President Sandy Sebren; Chairman of the Veterans Memorial Walk, Jean Fletcher; Susan Harris and Past Commander Allan Harris. 

 Photo provided

American Legion Auxiliary Post 43 recently presented Marie Lowe with an engraved brick paver to honor her service as a surgical Tech/5 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana during World War II. Mrs. Lowe just celebrated her 99th birthday and has been a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living for the past 10 years.

To celebrate the recognition, Mrs. Lowe was joined by her daughter, Carrie Hawk and son, Mark Hawk.