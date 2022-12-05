Marie Lowe was joined in the presentation of a paver to be placed in the Veterans Walk by, from left, Commander Marcus Walden, Valerie Walden, Roxy Hoots, American Legion Auxiliary President Sandy Sebren; Chairman of the Veterans Memorial Walk, Jean Fletcher; Susan Harris and Past Commander Allan Harris.
American Legion Auxiliary Post 43 recently presented Marie Lowe with an engraved brick paver to honor her service as a surgical Tech/5 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana during World War II. Mrs. Lowe just celebrated her 99th birthday and has been a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living for the past 10 years.
To celebrate the recognition, Mrs. Lowe was joined by her daughter, Carrie Hawk and son, Mark Hawk.
“She is very worthy,” said Auxiliary member Sandy Sebren in presenting the paver that will recall Lowe’s service to her country.
The paver will become one of the over 500 that are presently in the Veterans Walk at History Park in downtown Tullahoma. Dedication of the newest pavers will be made in the Memorial Day services held at the park the Friday before Memorial Day. The pavers are generally installed each April.
Anyone who would like to sponsor a paver in the Veterans Walk for themselves, a loved one or someone that is deserving for their service to their country may pick up a form at City Hall or at Tri-County Bank or may call Sebren at 931-455-3572. The cost is $120 for a 4x8 or $240 for an 8x8. The price drops significantly for those who purchase multiple pavers.