A new family-owned business has made its residency in Tullahoma, and it’s offering fresh bakery items and more.
Luna Café Donuts and More is a café at 310 E. Lincoln St. that serves freshly baked donuts and pastries and a variety of international meals for breakfast and lunch. Some of the varied cuisine include Vietnamese, Thai, Cambodian, Cuban, Mexican and American.
The café had a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its opening courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
Luna Café Donuts and More is owned and operated by husband and wife Jon-Gavin and Sokhnoy Harris. Harris said they held a soft opening on Jan. 19 where they made a couple batches of donuts and stayed open for patrons who came by to check out the café. He added they didn’t promote they were open until the following week.
“The next week we started posting on Facebook slowly, and within two weeks we began offering our lunch specials,” Harris said.
Before opening the café, Harris had been working at Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories as an aerospace engineer for the last five years, with three and a half years spent commuting from Sparta while his wife worked in Kingston. He said they have been talking about opening a business for some time and decided to do it and moved to Tullahoma.
“We bought some property here and we’re looking to build here long term, so it’s probably going to be our forever home,” Harris said.
Harris said he still enjoys working as an aerospace engineer and plans on continuing his career until he retires. In the meantime, while his wife works at the café full-time he comes in the café between 2 to 3 a.m. to help make dough before heading to work at 7 a.m. and helps cook during weekend.
Harris said his family is looking forward to Luna Café Donuts and More becoming a staple to the community.
“We’re just trying to be a staple in Tullahoma for donuts, lunch and fresh baked goods,” Harris said. “We’re happy to be here.”
Luna Café Donuts and More’s business hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Breakfast is served all day and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are closed on Tuesday.
For more information, go to Luna Café Donuts and More’s Facebook page or call 563-5155.