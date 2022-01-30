Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester & Sewanee has been designated a Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology (ACR).
The ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center designation is a voluntary program that recognizes facilities that have committed to practice safe, effective diagnostic care for individuals at the highest risk for lung cancer.
In order to receive this elite distinction, facilities must be accredited by the ACR in computed tomography in the chest module, as well as undergo a rigorous assessment of its lung cancer screening protocol and infrastructure. Also required are procedures in place for follow-up patient care, such as counseling and smoking cessation programs.
Lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography scans, and appropriate follow-up care, significantly reduces lung cancer deaths. In March 9, 2021 the United States Preventive Services Task Force recommended screening of adults aged 50 to 80 years who have a 20 pack-year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years. Lung cancer is the nation’s leading cancer killer – taking the lives of more people each year than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined.
“According to the World Health Organization, lung cancer is the second most common cancer worldwide, but many patients with the disease don’t have any symptoms at all,” said Cliff Wilson, CEO at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester & Sewanee. “By offering lung cancers screenings using low-dose CT scans, we have the potential to help save lives by detecting lung cancer earlier, which means patients have the opportunity to begin treatment sooner. The ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center designation is just one more way we are advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
The ACR, founded in 1924, is one of the largest and most influential medical associations in the United States. The ACR devotes its resources to making imaging and radiation therapy safe, effective and accessible to those who need it. Its 36,000 members include radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists, interventional radiologists and nuclear medicine physicians.
Part of LifePoint Health, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System (STRHS) is a regional network of hospitals and health care services serving the healthcare needs of communities in the southern Tennessee region with facilities in Winchester, Sewanee, Pulaski, and Lawrenceburg. The Winchester & Sewanee campus locations provides inpatient and outpatient healthcare services to Franklin County and the surrounding area at its combined 198-bed acute and skilled care facilities and physician practices. STRHS provides quality care in numerous areas, including emergency care, cardiac care, same-day surgery, orthopedics, diagnostics, women's health and rehabilitation services. For more information, visit SouthernTennessee.com.