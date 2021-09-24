Joe Orr, broker and owner, Weichert, Realtors has welcomed the newest member of their team, Amanda Lynch.
Amanda and her son, Zachary, are residents of Tullahoma with strong ties to Franklin County as well. If her name sounds familiar, it should. Her grandfather and father were owners and brokers at Lynch Realty and Auction in Winchester for many years. Her dad, Tom Lynch, Sr., is now a real estate appraiser.
Amanda attended Motlow State Community College and continued her education at Middle Tennessee State University where she earned a degree in Business and Secondary Education.
“I will be a dedicated full-time agent,” states Amanda, “here for my clients whenever needed.” Working with her father for several years as an apprentice appraiser, she is confident that she knows the market and home values well.
Amanda adds, “If you looking to buy, sell or just learn more about the possibilities available to you, please contact me at the office 931-455-0555, my cell 931-636-3380 or email A.Lynch@realtracs.com, and I’ll get to work for you!”