Lynchburg Music Fest carries momentum despite COVID-19. LMF announces a new venue for this year’s festival entitled, “Music Hollow.” The farm is located in the south of the county filled with spacious fields and beautiful landscape.
“The new venue has been confirmed, and we are super excited about all the positive changes this will bring to Lynchburg Music Fest. Music Hollow, the new home place of Lynchburg Music Fest, is a farm that will allow us to have everything on one site with plenty of space to grow. We can’t wait for everyone to see it,” said Jonny Hill, owner of Igniter Productions and Lynchburg Music Fest.
The festival also announces that an additional day, Sunday, October 4, will be added to complete the weekend. The new official dates are as follows: October 2-4. Gates will open at 5pm on Friday night for the Igniter Productions artists to perform songs from their new albums. The weekend will commence with a performance from Kip Moore on Sunday night.
Kip Moore - the American country singer-songwriter composed “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” by Jake Owen, “Cigarette” by Frankie Ballard, “Headlights, Taillights, and Radios” by Tracy Lawrence. He also co-wrote Jake Wesley’s 2012 single “Walking Contradictions,” two tracks on Thompson Square’s self-titled debut album: “All the Way” and “Let’s Fight.”
His debut single “Mary Was the Marrying Kind” hit no.45 on Billboard’s Country Singles chart. The release of his second single “Something Bout a Truck” and debut album “Up All Night” achieved no.1 on the Billboard country charts and hit platinum status. His new single “Red White Blue Jean American Dream” was released on May 15, 2020.
Over the past several years, Kip has continued to build one of country music’s most loyal fan base show by show and through his last two albums, “Wild Ones” and “Slowheart.” The CMT, CMA, and ACM nominated artist landed on multiple “Best Of” lists including Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Bobby Bones Show, Taste of Country, The Boot, and many more.
“We are thrilled to be bringing on Kip Moore as our Sunday night headliner for this year’s festival. We started Lynchburg Music Fest with the goal of highlighting amazing singer-songwriters and few people exemplify that better than Kip!” said Lynchburg Music Fest owner, Jonny Hill.
Additional artists and full lineup to be announced soon.
Camping is on sale as of Monday, May 19, 2020. Tickets can be purchased through the Lynchburg Music Fest website.
Craig and Wheeler Realty and Auction is also confirmed as a sponsor for Lynchburg Music Fest this year.
Craig and Wheeler Realty and Auction, LLC. is a third-generation owned company by Tad and Ben Craig. Started in 1973 by their grandfather and father, Craig & Wheeler serves the middle Tennessee area in auctions and private sales in residential, new construction, land, and commercial real estate.
“We are glad to be a part of this great music gathering and family event in the heart of Southern Middle Tennessee in one of the most well-known small towns of America! Come join us!” - Ben Craig of Craig and Wheeler.
The inaugural Lynchburg Music Fest was a two-day music and camping festival on August 23 & 24 and featured dozens of country and bluegrass bands on three stages in beautiful Wiseman Park in historic Lynchburg, TN. This year it will take place October 2-4.