Tennessee Squire Dan Rifley and his wife Jamie have quite an astounding Jack Daniel’s collection. In a barn that they built on their property, the walls are filled with all kinds of Jack Daniel memorabilia and a nice sized bar has been built to house many collector bottles. There is even a real JD race car inside. In years past, the Rifley’s have hosted fundraising parties for other Tennessee Squires in their JD barn during the Barbeque, raising thousands of dollars for Friends of Animals here in Lynchburg. But this year will be very different for the Rifley’s.
Due to Dan’s health at this time, there are many newly acquired pieces of Jack collectables that Dan has not even attempted to find a home for. With Dan and Jamie undergoing major surgery this week, the Rifley’s will not be able to host a party this year. Dan has long been diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD), an inherited genetic disorder in which over time reduces the function of the kidneys. Dan’s mother passed on the gene to him, having suffered from PKD herself. PKD affects about 500,000 people in the United States. PKD cysts can change the shape of your kidneys, enlarging them. It also can cause other complications, such as high blood pressure and problems with blood vessels in your brain and heart. After being diagnosed in his teens, Dan went on to live symptom free until his 30’s, when kidney pain became harder and harder to live with.
“When the cysts rupture, it causes extreme pain,” Dan explained.
Jamie and Dan Rifley relocated to Moore County from Washington State in 2019 after many visits to the area. It was important to make the move when they did, as Dan’s kidney function was dropping.
“As soon as we got to Tennessee, my numbers dropped significantly,” Dan said. Traveling to Vanderbilt Nephrology, it was becoming more and more apparent that Dan would need a transplant. Jamie said she put the word out, asking friends and family to consider donating one of their kidneys to Dan.
There is a long list of disqualifiers for potential donors which knock out a majority of people, including weight, underlying health issues (disease, heart or blood pressure problems), and certain medications. Initially, Dan’s brother filled out the questionnaire and started the process to be a donor, but was ultimately disqualified for being prone to kidney stones. Jamie passed the initial questionnaire and ordered her compatibility test kit.
“That kit sat on my desk for months,” Jamie said.
As time went on and Dan’s brother was not able to be the donor, she finally had her blood drawn for the test. In addition to blood type, tests are also done to determine the compatibility of their blood and tissues as well as the function of the donor’s kidney. When she received the results, she found that they were a match. With an O+ blood type, Jamie is a universal donor, and they were compatible in four out of six testing parameters (3 out of 6 is still viable enough to donate). Hearing the news, the Rifley’s were able to move forward with Jamie being a suitable donor for her husband.
On July 8, Dan’s doctors successfully removed both kidneys at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville. After a few complications, Dan was able to come home and has to receive dialysis treatments several times a week to do the job of his kidneys remove the toxins from his body. Along with not feeling great, Dan has not been able to leave the house other than for dialysis or other doctor appointments since surgery to be cautious of contracting any illnesses. The couple is looking forward to Dan feeling better than he has in a long time.
“From people I’ve talked to that have had a transplant, it is a total life changer. I’m looking forward to having my health and energy back.” Dan said.
In an update on the transplant, the surgery went well, with Jamie’s kidney almost immediately helping to raise Dan’s glomerular filtration rate (GFR) rate into the normal range of 60 (after being at the rate of near 6, or in the range of almost no function, prior to surgery).
Jamie was able to come home last Friday and Dan on Monday. Aside from the pain that major abdominal surgery is sure to cause, the couple is recovering together at home. With a transplanted organ, Dan will be on immune suppressing drugs as to not reject the kidney he ‘borrowed’ from his wife.
Dan made the joke online that ‘the doctors told me not to lift over 5 pounds, but then sent me home with 8 pound of meds!’ Dan reports already feeling better with more energy and appetite that he has had in a long time and the family is looking forward to continued healing.