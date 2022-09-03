1A - Lynchburg Rifleys.jpg

Dan and Jamie Rifley

Tennessee Squire Dan Rifley and his wife Jamie have quite an astounding Jack Daniel’s collection. In a barn that they built on their property, the walls are filled with all kinds of Jack Daniel memorabilia and a nice sized bar has been built to house many collector bottles. There is even a real JD race car inside. In years past, the Rifley’s have hosted fundraising parties for other Tennessee Squires in their JD barn during the Barbeque, raising thousands of dollars for Friends of Animals here in Lynchburg. But this year will be very different for the Rifley’s.

Due to Dan’s health at this time, there are many newly acquired pieces of Jack collectables that Dan has not even attempted to find a home for. With Dan and Jamie undergoing major surgery this week, the Rifley’s will not be able to host a party this year. Dan has long been diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD), an inherited genetic disorder in which over time reduces the function of the kidneys. Dan’s mother passed on the gene to him, having suffered from PKD herself. PKD affects about 500,000 people in the United States. PKD cysts can change the shape of your kidneys, enlarging them. It also can cause other complications, such as high blood pressure and problems with blood vessels in your brain and heart. After being diagnosed in his teens, Dan went on to live symptom free until his 30’s, when kidney pain became harder and harder to live with.