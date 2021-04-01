Lynne White is joining the Baker & Cole realty team, bring her years of experience to the firm.
Lynne White has been helping both buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals for over thirty-five years. Lynne is a Broker and Licensed General Contractor. Her vast experience enables her to keep up with current market trends, track the cost of materials, and changes to supply and demand. Due to current inventory shortages and market value increases, customers continue to rely on Lynne’s experience and abilities to ensure the best possible returns on their sales and investments.
Lynne’s previous years spent in the banking industry paved the way as her career shifted to real estate. She earned her Affiliate Broker license in 1984. A decade later, she became a Licensed General Contractor and the owner of Bryant Builders LLC. As Lynne’s career continued to thrive, she chose to pursue her Broker’s license in 1999.
Married to O’Neal White, they have two children, Miles and Emily, and three grandchildren. She and her family chose to move to Tullahoma in 2009, so that her son could participate in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) program. Lynne is a Graduate of Gibson County, as well as, Coffee County Leadership and has served as President to both the Middle Tennessee Business Network and South-Central Home Builders Association.
“No matter if you are looking to buy or ready to sell, Lynne’s comprehensive knowledge offers the edge that customers need in today’s real estate market,” Baker & Cope said in making the announcement. “Take the guesswork out of the potential “What-Ifs?” Contact Lynne today, for trust and service that you can rely on to meet your personal, familial, and commercial real estate needs.”