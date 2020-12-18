A man who opened fire on lawmen after taking hostages at gunpoint inside a Tullahoma residence recently has been bound to the grand jury for attempted murder.
The man, Anthony Antonio Lyons was bound to the grand jury this past week by General Sessions Judge Jere Ledsinger on charges of attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, possession of meth and resisting arrest. As part of the binding, three counts of aggravated kidnapping were dropped, leaving him still facing two counts of the felony offense. He also had his bond revoked for prior offenses including evading arrest, reckless driving, aggravated assault, vandalism and criminal trespass for two past brushes with the law leading up to the armed standoff that brought the attempted murder charge. He could face 15 to 25 years in prison on the attempted murder charge alone if he is convicted. The binding means his case will now be heard by the grand jury. The tribunal, should they find there is probable cause a crime was committed, will send the case for trial in circuit court.
Lawmen say Lyons refused to surrender when they surrounded the residence where he was hold up. They were there after it was alleged Lyons was holding several people, including children, hostage at gunpoint. Court documents revealed Lyons fired several shots, some in the direction of the sheriff. The standoff came to an end when one of the alleged hostages was able to get the gun away from the suspect.