A local man faces attempted murder charges after he opened fire on lawmen, holding them on an armed standoff Friday night before being disarmed by one of his hostages.
The suspect, Anthony A. Lyons, 39, is charged with five counts of aggravated kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, resisting arrest and possession of drugs. He could face up to a quarter-century behind bars if convicted on the attempted murder charge. He was arraigned on the charges Tuesday morning in Coffee County General Sessions Court.
The chain of events began to unfold when police and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Dosset Apartments in Tullahoma on a hostage call early Friday evening. When they arrived, they reported seeing Lyons and three other people inside a residence and then they heard three gun shots.
“At one point the subject (Lyons) held a gun to one of the victims’ head,” the aggravated kidnapping warrant against him reads, noting that officers were able to rush the house thanks to the efforts of one of the hostages. “During the ordeal, one of the victims gained access to the gun and officers made entry.”
Police said Lyons was still ready to fight when they burst into the residence. “He continued to resist officers and fight them.”
A subsequent investigation revealed that two of the hostages being held in the residence by Lyons were children and at least two of the shots that rang out were fired at the sheriff who was on the scene of the standoff. It was also learned that Lyons was already facing felony assault charges for an incident at the apartment complex last month. He had been banned from the property as result of the prior crime.
Along with the charges he faces for holding hostages and firing on officers, he will also have to answer to drug charges after a small amount of methamphetamine was found on his person while he was being booked into jail.