It has been 127 years since Joseph Lodge began his first cast iron foundry in the small town of South Pittsburg, Tennessee. Opened as the Blacklock Foundry in 1896, it would create jobs for the region and enjoy success until a fire in 1910 destroyed the foundry, but Joseph Lodge persevered.

Lodge Cast Iron was born out of the ashes of Blacklock Foundry just three months after the devastating fire, and the company remains a Tennessee icon and manufacturer of American made cookware to this day.