The U.S. Postal Service is asking homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week, May 21-27. Each year, the Postal Service designates the third full week of May as “Mailbox Improvement Week” to encourage customers to examine and, where necessary, improve the appearance of their mailboxes.

“Repairing mailboxes improves the security, accessibility, and appearance of their mailboxes which makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers,” says Tennessee District Manager Omar Coleman.