Over 130 Tullahoma-area youth braved frigid temperatures at Tullahoma’s Waggoner Park to learn big league skills and get an edge on the baseball diamond earlier this month. The Tullahoma Wildcats and Friends Baseball Skills Clinic was held on Saturday, Nov. 12, and featured nine former and current Major League Baseball (MLB) players, eight of whom graduated from Tullahoma High School, passing their baseball skills and wisdom on to the next generation of players.
The professional lineup included former major leaguers Jordan Parris, Gary Phillips, Bryan Morris, Dewon Brazelton, Ro Coleman and Tony Sheffield. Active MLB players David Hess, Jordan Sheffield and Justus Sheffield rounded out the star-studded roster. The youth participants spent fifteen minutes at each drill station with one of the players and participated in major league drills and discussions on how to become a better player, a better teammate and a better sportsman.
“We are thrilled with this turnout and so happy to see so many kids out here learning from the pros,” said Jeff Damron, Tullahoma Parks and Recreation’s Athletic Coordinator. “I’ve been around baseball a long time, and I’ve never seen such a great local event as this. The fields look great, the kids and players are having a ball, and it doesn’t get better than that.”
The Wildcats and Friends was a collaborative effort between Tullahoma Parks and Recreation staff and Travis Sheffield, father of Jordan and Justus Sheffield. After lengthy discussions, phone calls, emails and scheduling logistics, the event was finally cemented for after the 2022 MLB season ended.
“Aligning the schedules with the active players was the toughest, but all the guys wanted to make it happen,” said Sheffield. “When they heard what we wanted to do down here in Tullahoma, every one of them moved mountains to make sure they were a part of it. They wanted to give back, and here they are doing it.”
The event was open for youth from 7 to 12 years old, and they came in droves, laden with their baseball gear bags, wearing their local team uniforms and loaded with an infectious enthusiasm for the game of baseball. Tullahoma Little League President David Smith brought his two sons to the event.
“This clinic was a huge success,” Smith said. “I witnessed the instruction and listened to the stories of nine baseball professionals alongside my boys. Seeing their smiles and looks of awe on all the kids’ faces was simply priceless. A special thanks to all the Tullahoma Little League Alumni that gave their time to spend with the youth of our community, and thank you to Tullahoma Parks and Recreation for making this special event happen!”
The Tullahoma Parks staff had additional help from other local sponsors: First Bank, Rogers Insurance, Tullahoma Little League, Tullahoma Sports Council, The Sweat Shop, Bash Media Lifeworks, Pepsi and Rawlings.
At the end, each participant received an event shirt and a signed baseball by all nine major leaguers. Plans are in discussion to make this an annual tradition for Tullahoma baseball.
“We are so grateful to our local MLB friends who agreed to help us conduct this wonderful baseball clinic, and for the sponsors that helped make it happen,” said Dave Anderson, Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Director. “The weather was less than ideal, but the enthusiasm of the kids and parents more than made up for it. Our department is very proud of this event and is looking forward to more like this in the future. A big thank you goes out to our staff, friends and community partners for their hard work to ensure this was a special day for these young players.”
To learn more about Tullahoma Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.tullahomaparks.com and follow Tullahoma Parks and Recreation on Facebook.