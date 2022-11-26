Over 130 Tullahoma-area youth braved frigid temperatures at Tullahoma’s Waggoner Park to learn big league skills and get an edge on the baseball diamond earlier this month. The Tullahoma Wildcats and Friends Baseball Skills Clinic was held on Saturday, Nov. 12, and featured nine former and current Major League Baseball (MLB) players, eight of whom graduated from Tullahoma High School, passing their baseball skills and wisdom on to the next generation of players.

The professional lineup included former major leaguers Jordan Parris, Gary Phillips, Bryan Morris, Dewon Brazelton, Ro Coleman and Tony Sheffield. Active MLB players David Hess, Jordan Sheffield and Justus Sheffield rounded out the star-studded roster. The youth participants spent fifteen minutes at each drill station with one of the players and participated in major league drills and discussions on how to become a better player, a better teammate and a better sportsman.