Registration is now open for anyone wanting to make their steps count for Alzheimer's Tennessee.
Today, July 13, and tomorrow, July 14, registration is now open for the "Memories Matter 5K," a race to help make Alzehimer's a memory.
The statewide Alzheimer's association has partnered with Home Instead Senior Care locations across the Volunteer State to create a fun way to support the cause and raise funds that will support the mission of Alzheimer's Tennessee.
A $25 donation to www.alzTennessee.org/give65 will get entrants registered for the virtual 5K, which is scheduled to take place this Wednesday through Friday, July 15 through 17.
Participants can complete the race at their own pace anywhere they choose, whether that be at home on their treadmill or outside in a park.
Those among the first to sign up will qualify for dollar-for-dollar matching funds, which allow their donations to count twice for the cause.
The funds raised will help Tennessee families living with Alzheimer's disease and enroll in the Alzheimer's Tennessee "FOUND" program.
The FOUND Program, in partnership with MedicAlert, is designed to protect the health and safety of those living with Alzheimer's or a related dementia in Tennessee. Sixty percent of individuals with Alzheimer's disease will eventually wander. Of the 120,000 Tennesseans living with Alzheimer's disease, more than 70,000 can be expected to need the "FOUND" program.
The program operates as a live 24-hour emergency response service to assure any person with Alzheimer's who wanders or experiences a medical emergency receives appropriate treatment.
First responders work with a MedicAlert Emergency Response Specialist to safely reunite those who wander with their loved ones.
Alzheimer's Tennessee works closely with statewide and local law enforcement agencies to train officers on the FOUND program, as well as strategies to better serve those with Alzheimer's disease. The funds from the Give65 campaign will help cover the enrollment fees for Tennesseans living with Alzheimer's disease.