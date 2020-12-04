The suspect accused of shooting a man at Northgate Mall has been bound to the grand jury on attempted murder charges.
The suspect, Hugh Adam Keckritz, 22, appeared for preliminary hearing before General Sessions Judge Jere Lensinger recently and was bound to the grand jury on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon with intention to go armed. His case will now be heard by the grand jury. Once the evidence is heard the tribunal will decide if there is enough probable cause to send the cases to circuit court for trial. The top charge of attempted murder carries 15 to 25 years in prison.
Keckritz is accused of shooting 20-year-old Dakota Jarrett in the stomach Thursday, June 4, near the arcade area of the mall. According to Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams, it appeared a verbal altercation between the two men escalated, prompting Keckritz to pull a gun and shoot. Jarrett was taken by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare – Harton. He was then transported by helicopter to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. He was subsequently released after treatment for the wound.
Keckritz was captured several days after the shooting following an extensive manhunt for his whereabouts.