A 31-year-old man has been indicted on multiple counts after he reportedly groomed a 16-year-old online and then snuck into her bedroom while her mom was away and had sexual contact with the minor.
The defendant, Skylar Jordan Ikemire has been indicted on charges of exploitation of a minor, aggravated statutory rape, and solicitation of a minor.
Lawmen say Ikemire knew the girl was underage when he set up a meeting with her at her Coffee County home.
“He went to the residence with the intent to have sex with a 16-year-old female,” the warrant charging aggravated statutory rape claims, noting the meeting came after the pair had spoken online. “He did know the female’s age due to they had been texting back and forth for some time.”
Investigators say Ikemire found out the girl’s mother was not at home and drove to her house.
“He parked in the barn and went into the female’s bedroom,” the warrant reads, noting the 31-year-old then engaged in inappropriate activity with the underage girl.
Ikemire’s case is now in circuit court where it will be set for trial or plea date.