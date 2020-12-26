A Marbury Road man has been charged with arson after a trailer was set afire, allegedly due to his recklessness when it comes to open flames.
Police say the suspect, Jeremy Johnson, 30, had a history of illegal burning and had been given many citations in the past. In the case of the incident that netted the arson charge, police say a camper in his yard became fully engulfed when he allegedly left candles burning inside.
“He has had several citations for illegal burns and has had officers and fire-fighters at his residence multiple times for leaving fires unattended result in the leaves in the yard of his neighbor catching fire,” police reported, noting the trailer fire was the final straw when it came to fire safety. “Due to the close proximity to other homes and property of the camper fire and also due to his repeatedly leaving fires burning unattended in the yard without any safety measures in place, he was taken into custody and charged with arson.