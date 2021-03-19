A man leading officers on a high speed chase into the outskirts of Tullahoma reportedly called 911 to tell pursuing officers to “back off” because they were exceeding the speed limit.
The suspect, Jack Dillon Howard, 25, of Warren County was reportedly traveling at 120 miles per hour when he made his call to 911, demanding that pursuing officers break off the chase.
“He told 911 he was doing 120 and that officers weren’t allowed to pursue him at such speeds,” Warren County Sheriff Tommy Myers said of the chase that began in his county and spilled over into Coffee County Tuesday.
The chase began when Warren County Deputy Bristol Davis pulled Howard over. Sheriff Myers said his deputy knew that Howard was wanted on drug warrants out of DeKalb County and that Howard had only recently gotten out of jail.
“He pulled over at first but then took off as the officer was walking to the car,” the sheriff revealed, noting his deputy gave chase until the Coffee County line. The chase was then taken over by Coffee County authorities and continued through Manchester along Highway 55 until he was stopped and taken into custody on the outskirts of Tullahoma.
Howard is being held at the Warren County Jail on a laundry list of crimes including reckless endangerment, evading arrest, possession of meth and reckless driving. He is under $58,000 bond.