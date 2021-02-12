A woman was hit with simple assault charges after her boyfriend captured her attacking him on cellphone video.
The woman, Carla Burke, 29, is charged with misdemeanor assault for the incident. The incident began, the victim told police, when he refused to go buy marijuana.
“The suspect is seen on video, on the victim’s phone, getting upset and yelling at the victim,” police reported, adding the victim said she tore his poster off the wall and smashed his novelty dice during the tantrum. “At some point she threw a screw driver and hit him in the right leg.”
At the end of the video, police revealed, she can be seen trying to hit him, although he moved out of the way.
Given the evidence, police obtained warrants and were waiting to serve them when she returned to residence.