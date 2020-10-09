A man captured his own felonious assault on video, capturing proof that he was the victim of domestic assault, not his wife.
As result, his wife stands charged with aggravated assault, a felony that can carry three to six years in prison if she is convicted.
Police were called to the couple’s Cedar Lane residence where the wife told lawmen that there was a dispute between she and her husband over moving out of their house, and at some point he shoved her into the wall.
However, her husband told a different story. But his was with video evidence. In his version of events, he had been packing up to leave, and his wife started throwing things around the room. That is when he reportedly started videoing the incident.
“In the video I observed (her) push (him) and knock the phone out of his hand,” the police report reads. “He picked up his phone and continued recording as his wife grabbed the eye of a stove and struck him in the nose.”
Police noted a cut on the victim’s nose to support the video. As result of the evidence, his wife was placed into custody.