Corrections officers busted a man trying to discard drugs as he was being led into the jail following his arrest on other drug charges.
The man, Roman Cooper, 25, is charged with tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and possession of a weapon. He was arrested along with his fellow passenger, Stormy Phillips, 35, who also faces drug possession charges after they were stopped by police in the Walmart parking lot.
Police became suspicious when they stopped the couple for a taillight violation. They also learned Phillips had been banned from Walmart for an earlier shoplifting issue.
Officers called the K9 officer from Manchester who led “Storm” around the vehicle, the dog indicating the presence of drugs. A search netted what police believe to be meth and marijuana along with scales and $1,200 cash, leading officers to suspect the pair may have been trafficking narcotics. Police also found gun ammunition. Both suspects are reportedly convicted felons, making having a firearm or ammunition a crime.
Already in trouble for the drugs found in the car, Cooper caught a separate charge as he was being led into the county jail.
“One of the corrections officers saw Mr. Cooper drop two Alprazolam bars onto the floor,” police reported, noting a subsequent search of the cruiser netted meth in the backseat where Cooper had been sitting on his ride to jail.