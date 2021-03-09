A suspected drug trafficker faces grand theft auto charges after he was caught with a wad of cash in his packet while driving a stolen vehicle out of Virginia.
The suspect, John Vickers, 40, was pulled over by police after someone reported a suspicious vehicle on Freeman Street. Police ran the VIN number and found the truck had been stolen out of Virginia Beach. Vickers was placed under arrest for suspicion of grand theft and searched. That was when lawmen discovered morphine on his person along with $2,278 in cash tucked away in his left pants pocket. Officers then went on to find the plates actually on the vehicle had been stolen out of Michigan and presumably placed on it to conceal that it was a stolen truck.
Police went on to find a backpack containing 48 grams of what they believe to be marijuana and some scales. They also found what they suspect is meth. The discovery of the items along with a large sum of cash convinced police the money had been gained by nefarious means, prompting them to confiscate the cash as drug trafficking money.
Vickers stands charged with possession of meth, morphine and marijuana, theft of a vehicle, altering a plate and driving on a suspended license.