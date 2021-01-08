An investigation is underway after a man was caught with thousands of dollars’ worth of counterfeit money after he tried to pass some of the fake cash at a local retailer.
The man, whom police are not identifying given the continuing nature of the counterfeiting investigation, has been charged with counterfeiting, forgery and possession of drugs. The case is presently being investigated by local authorities, although counterfeiting legal tender is considered a federal crime and the case could be adopted by the Secret Service for federal prosecution, where sentences tend to run much longer.
The man was stopped after he allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit bill at one of the registers of Walmart in Tullahoma. Police found over $2,000 worth of counterfeit bills in his possession when he was stopped and also encountered a strong order of marijuana when they opened his door. Police seized about 3.6 grams of marijuana subsequent to his arrest.