A Franklin County resident has been taken into custody by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office authorities and charged with criminal homicide, according to Sgt. Chris Guess, public information officer for Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
“The arrest is a culmination of an investigation that originated from a police report filed with the Winchester Police Department,” Guess said.
Sheriff’s office investigators started an investigation Tuesday Aug. 4, according to Guess.
The Winchester Police Department assisted in the initial investigation and advised sheriff’s office investigators of a possible homicide in the department’s jurisdiction.
Through investigation, authorities were able to determine the location of the suspected homicide and also determine a suspect,” Guess said. “Sheriff’s office personnel processed the scene and through further investigation were able to determine the location of the suspected victim. At approximately 9:30 p.m. investigators were able to recover the body of the victim.
The victim, identified as Franklin County resident Salvador Ontiveros, was pronounced deceased by the county coroner at approximately 11 p.m. Another Franklin County resident (Hugo Cruz, 41-year-old male) was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with criminal homicide.
Cruz is currently being held under a $500,000 bond and has an initial court date is set for Sept. 3 at 8 a.m. in Franklin County General Sessions Court.