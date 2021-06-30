A Coffee County man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a man to death during an argument on Bryan Boulevard this past week.
According to an investigation by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, the perpetrator, Jesus Perez-Beltran allegedly became irate and stabbed a 31-year-old Hispanic male twice with a switchblade knife on his right side in the chest area.
Lawmen revealed that Beltran then ran through the residence and dove out a window in the front of the residence. He reportedly dropped the knife as he flew through the window.
“Beltran then ran to a residence on Rooster Run Lane where he was found by law enforcement and he was also treated by EMS for the cuts sustained from jumping through the window and transported to Harton hospital,” according to CCSD’s James Sherrill.
The victim was transported by a friend to Unity Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Beltran was arrested for first degree murder and is being held at the Coffee County Jail under a million-dollar bond.
The scene of the fatal stabbing is located about mid-way between Manchester and Tullahoma, just off Highway 55.