Felony charges have been filed against a man after he allegedly pulled a knife on his girlfriend then refused to let her out of her car.
The suspect, Dakota Ridner, 22, is charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and simple domestic assault. He could face up to six years in prison on the felony assault charge.
Police were called to South Franklin Street to investigate a report that a man was holding a knife on a woman there. When they arrived they found the victim who revealed she had been attacked by Ridner. She said he began irate with her and began by throwing food from the refrigerator at her. She told police he then grabbed a knife, prompting her to try to get away by getting into her car.
“The passenger side window was down so he jumped inside,” police reported, noting the woman then tried to get out of the car. “He pulled her back into the vehicle.”
The victim was eventually able to get away and a witness contacted police. Ridner heard sirens and ran away before police arrived. He was located and arrested an hour later in a parking lot on North Jackson.