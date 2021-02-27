Felony assault charges have been leveled against a local man after his ex-girlfriend told police he rammed her car and then pulled a gun on her.
The suspect, Shaun Thompson, 30, faces charges of aggravated assault, stalking, criminal trespassing, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful possession of a weapon and failure to report an accident.
The victim in the case told police she was heading to work when she saw his vehicle sitting in the parking lot. As she was trying to park, she said he rammed her vehicle with his truck, hitting her in the front bumper.
“She reversed, and Mr. Thompson struck it a second time,” the police report revealed, noting the suspect then got out of his truck and allegedly pointed a pistol at the victim. “She got scared, put the vehicle in drive and left the scene and called 911.”
Police officers doing the report revealed that Thompson called the victim numerous times while they were taking her statement. Police also pointed out Thompson had been banned from the location because he had allegedly been stalking the victim in the past.
Thompson could face up to six years on the felony assault count alone if convicted.