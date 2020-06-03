Last month, a victim reported to Tullahoma Police Department that her husband Christopher Blackman of East Fort Street entered the victim’s home, gathered the family and forced them upstairs into one single room. Blackman began making threats to harm them.
He eventually moved the group of family members downstairs where he continued to state that he was going to kill the family. At one point, Blackman took his wife’s cell phone in order to prevent her from calling for help. The victim managed to escape and get to a family home located nearby. Blackman followed the victim there.
The victim was able to get a ride to the police station where it was stated that Blackman was intoxicated and that she was afraid for her life.
This is not Blackman’s first run in with the law. Just a few weeks before the incident in May, on April 27, Coffee County Officer Kelly Smith responded to a disturbance on Hill Road in Normandy. Officer Smith spoke with the victim who stated that Blackman had come to the residence intoxicated and began arguing with her and her grandfather.
Blackman reportedly became agitated and began yelling at everyone. The victim called the police and the suspect left the residence prior to officers’ arrival.
Blackman was arrested May 13. He could face eight to 12 years on the kidnapping charge alone if convicted.
