Felony charges have been leveled against a man who allegedly threatened his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter with a knife, chasing them until they sped away in the woman’s vehicle.
The suspect, James Jordan Fisher, 31, had actually been arrested earlier in the evening on charges of resisting arrest and public intoxication before police were made aware of his alleged assault on the mother and child. They discovered the alleged assault had happened as they were finishing an investigation of their encounter with Fisher.
Police encountered the suspect in a parking lot where he claimed he had been locked out of his RV. Police saw a large knife in a sheath on his belt and asked him to take it out. When he did not comply, officers readied their tasers, leading him to do as he was told. Police said they had to pull his hands behind his back when they arrested him for being a danger to the public.
It was later learned that Fisher and his girlfriend had been in an argument inside the RV he said he had been locked out of.
“Mr. Fisher grabbed a utility knife and waved it at his girlfriend and her daughter, threatening to kill the cats and both of them,” the police report reads, noting the suspect later pursued the pair. “The subject chased after them on foot, carrying a large knife that he keeps on his person.”
The report revealed Fisher allegedly caught up to the woman and grabbed her by the back of the neck. Police found scratch marks on her neck to support her story.
“The girlfriend and her daughter made it back to the vehicle and began to drive away,” the police report revealed. “The subject threw the knife at the vehicle and hit it.”
Fisher faces charges of aggravated domestic assault, aggravated child abuse, public intoxication and resisting arrest.