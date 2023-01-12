Police lights for crimes

Felony charges have been leveled against a man who allegedly threatened his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter with a knife, chasing them until they sped away in the woman’s vehicle.

The suspect, James Jordan Fisher, 31, had actually been arrested earlier in the evening on charges of resisting arrest and public intoxication before police were made aware of his alleged assault on the mother and child. They discovered the alleged assault had happened as they were finishing an investigation of their encounter with Fisher.