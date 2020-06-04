The slipper didn’t fit for a local man who was caught blowing through a red-light on North Jackson Street, leaving him to answer citations in court.
The driver, James Starks has been cited on charges of third-offense driving on a revoked license and failure to show proof of insurance.
Starks was pulled over by police after he was reportedly seen running the red-light near the Dunham’s entrance off North Jackson.
“He stated his slipper came off his foot, causing him to go through the red traffic signal,” the officer noted on his report, adding a run of his license revealed he should not have been driving in the first place. “He was revoked due to the accumulation of points.”