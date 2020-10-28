Sharing was caring for a local man who was cited for drug possession after he offered some of his weed to police.
The suspect, Clinton Jernigan, 42, has been charged with simple possession after an incident that happened after police were called to a South Anderson Street location to ask him to leave the property due to his alleged intoxication.
Officers allowed Jernigan to contact his girlfriend to pick him up. However, while waiting for his ride, the suspect reportedly offered some of his smoke to police – that smoke reportedly being marijuana.
“While waiting for his ride, Mr. Jernigan pulled out a bag containing a green leafy substance and asked officers if ‘they wanted to smoke’,” the police report reads.
Officers seized his bag of weed and wrote him a ticket for simple possession of marijuana.