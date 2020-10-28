Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.