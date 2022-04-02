A man faces burglary and grand theft charges after he stole a $25,000 tractor and then allegedly drove it into a creek.
The suspect, Alvin Hayman Diehl, has been bound over to the grand jury on the charges of aggravated burglary (habitation), theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, shoplifting, driving with a revoked license, failing to display registration plates, not having insurance, having expired registration, not having a driver’s license and not wearing a seat belt.
Diehl is accused of taking a tractor from a barn and then eluding the victim, who gave chase as the tractor was being driven away.
“The subject (Diehl) along with another subject ran the tractor off into Bradley Creek just off Dickerson Road,” the felony warrant reads, noting the suspects ran away but Diehl was captured later when he emerged from the woods near the creek. The suspect was found to be in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest.
“He admitted to stealing the tractor,” police revealed in their warrant. “He further admitted to being the driver of the stolen tractor.”