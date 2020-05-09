A man has died after a fire on Tuesday at the Tennessee Hills Campground in Coffee County, according to Manchester Fire and Rescue Chief George Chambers.
North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about a motor home on fire at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
The occupant was inside when the fire started. He later succumbed to the injuries.
The man was living in a motor home in the Tennessee Hills Campground. His name has not been released.
North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were on scene for about two hours.
“North Coffee volunteers responded very quickly to the incident which was a small fire in the motor home,” Chambers said. “They were on scene for about two hours while a preliminary investigation was conducted. Coffee County EMS, Sheriff’s Department and County Death Investigator were also on scene. The fire is being investigated by the TBI Arson Investigators along with local arson investigative personnel.”