A man who got ahold of some bad weed had to be wrestled out of his car by police outside Walmart this past week.
The suspect, Maurice Walker, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest, possession of drugs, DUI, resisting arrest and two counts of assault.
Police were summoned to Walmart after someone reportedly saw Walker hitting his head on his steering wheel, sounding his horn. When police approached, the driver allegedly continued backing out of his parking place, prompting one officer to crawl into the passenger side of the moving vehicle in an attempt to put the car in park.
“The subject swung his fist,” the report revealed of Walker’s poke at a policewoman as he slammed into a parked vehicle in the lot.
As he continued swinging at police, an officer was able to put the car in park and take the keys out of the ignition. He was then taken into custody and taken to the hospital to be checked out. It was there that Walker admitted to taking some synthetic marijuana, noting that was likely what caused his behavior.
“He stated he smoked synthetic marijuana prior to operating the vehicle while in the Walmart parking lot and had a bad reaction to it,” the police report concludes.