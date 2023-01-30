A man who said he planned to shoot police has been charged with evading arrest after officers spiked the tires of his vehicle as he led them on a pursuit down Interstate 24.
The suspect, Viktor William Conway of Manchester, was bound over this past week in General Sessions Court on the charge of felony evading arrest.
According to the arrest warrant charging him, Conway’s company-owned van was pursued into Coffee County from Rutherford County.
“State troopers set up spike strips at mile marker 105 and when the van came through, the tires were flattened and the van stopped,” the warrant revealed, noting Conway then made a dark confession to the Coffee County deputy who was first to his vehicle, a confession that was recorded on the deputy’s camera. “He stated that he had planned to shoot the officers with the loaded gun he had in his belt.”
The suspect did not get a chance to use the gun as he was taken into custody. He was given a sobriety test but not charged with DUI.
It was later learned that he was supposed to be taking the company van back to LaVergne but instead ended up leading lawmen on a chase down I-24. “Mr. Conley replied (to his supervisor) that he was going to jail anyway so he was going to take the van for a final ride.”