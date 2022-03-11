A Hillsboro man has been released on time-served after he cut the heart out of a dog to reportedly appease demons during a pagan ritual.
The defendant, Brandon Lee Lankford was released on six months, time-served after entering a guilty plea before Circuit Court Judge Will Lockhart to the charge of aggravated abuse of an animal, which is a Class E Felony in the state of Tennessee. He will remain on probation for two years and has agreed to go to a treatment facility in Lebanon.
Lankford was arrested last year after Coffee County officers responded to a report of a domesticated animal being slaughtered.
“Upon arrival officers observed a small dog, deceased, outside,” the felony warrant reads against Lankford, who admitted to the killing when questioned by lawmen. “He admitted to stabbing the dog to rid demons from the house.”
Officers went on to describe Lankford’s explanation for his actions as a type of ritual which he conducted in front of witnesses.
“The heart was cut out of the dog and he was gathering blood from the dog,” officers revealed. “All of this had been carried out in the presence of four adults and one minor who observed the actions.”